2,932 Shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $559.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $591.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

