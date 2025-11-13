Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $650.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of ROP opened at $455.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.