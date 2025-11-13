DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.88 and last traded at $91.55. Approximately 60,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 179,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 10.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.11). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $513.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. On average, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In related news, COO Nicholas Little sold 20,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $2,422,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 791,888 shares in the company, valued at $93,862,484.64. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $600,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 600,737 shares in the company, valued at $72,154,521.07. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,316 shares of company stock worth $4,110,204. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 8,665.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 121,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 661.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 112,021 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 931,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,584,000 after buying an additional 109,151 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $5,831,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

