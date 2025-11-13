Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading Up 14.1% – Should You Buy?

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) rose 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 4,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.5188.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Samsonite Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Samsonite Group Stock Up 14.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsonite Group S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite Group Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

