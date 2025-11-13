Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.2050 and last traded at $5.2050. Approximately 12,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 86,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.9310.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BIREF

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 4.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $123.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 197.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.