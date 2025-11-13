Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 143,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 146,440 shares.The stock last traded at $44.3790 and had previously closed at $44.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRGE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Forge Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Forge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Forge Global

Forge Global Stock Down 0.7%

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $599.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $69,576.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 572,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,280,663.72. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 793.9% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,928,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.