Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.4950. Approximately 1,175,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,662,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities downgraded Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -146.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 20,681,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072,986 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 21.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,319,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,397 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,022,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 296,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,003,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 728,241 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

