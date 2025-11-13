Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 77,455 shares.The stock last traded at $46.3910 and had previously closed at $46.57.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 175.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

