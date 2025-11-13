Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.8350. 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Gray Media Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

