Syndax Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,219 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average volume of 2,769 call options.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $304,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,525.92. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,581,407.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 195,707 shares of company stock worth $3,183,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 2,334,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.73. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%.The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

