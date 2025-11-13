Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $620,415,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,956,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,648,000 after buying an additional 1,126,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.33. The company had a trading volume of 666,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,118. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $112.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

