Smithfield Trust Co Has $5.39 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $308.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.95. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67. The stock has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

