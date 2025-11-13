MV Capital Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $148.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

