Compound Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36.46 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $33.96 or 0.00032982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $327.37 million and approximately $36.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00033736 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00016148 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000068 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,769.57 or 0.41965993 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,640,390 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,640,390.30846543 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.01880546 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 605 active market(s) with $40,694,854.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

