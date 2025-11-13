Decred (DCR) Price Tops $34.73 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $34.73 or 0.00033736 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $594.64 million and approximately $29.85 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00032982 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00016148 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000068 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,769.57 or 0.41965993 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 17,120,100 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.