ASD Price Reaches $0.0209 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00001984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00009191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.02076922 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,187,371.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

