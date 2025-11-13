The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

