Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,810,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 481.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Up 0.8%
SNPS stock opened at $398.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.14.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
