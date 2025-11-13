Sovryn (SOV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Sovryn token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $39.23 thousand worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sovryn

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 49,785,757.08175144 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.14104188 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $33,977.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars.

