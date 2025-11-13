Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 322% compared to the average volume of 1,304 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 754.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth $82,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 46.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

RYAM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 157,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $398.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 28.21%.The business had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.