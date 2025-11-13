WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,269 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Wabtec comprises approximately 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $28,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 23.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 465,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Trading Down 0.1%

WAB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,424 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $493,938.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,076.85. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,986.85. This trade represents a 37.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

