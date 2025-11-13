FY2025 EPS Estimates for Barrick Mining Increased by Cormark

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Barrick Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on B. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. 3,886,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,972,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,878,168 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,327,991,000 after buying an additional 767,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,309,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $634,346,000 after buying an additional 715,151 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 316.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $601,115,000 after buying an additional 13,891,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

