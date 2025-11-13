Financial Survey: Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) and Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Mining has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get US Gold alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for US Gold and Barrick Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 1 0 3 1 2.80 Barrick Mining 0 4 12 2 2.89

Earnings & Valuation

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Barrick Mining has a consensus target price of $42.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Barrick Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Mining is more favorable than US Gold.

This table compares US Gold and Barrick Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.53) -10.20 Barrick Mining $13.82 billion 4.55 $2.14 billion $1.59 23.44

Barrick Mining has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Barrick Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -73.81% -50.64% Barrick Mining 19.99% 8.19% 5.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Barrick Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Barrick Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barrick Mining beats US Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Barrick Mining

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.