Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV is Richmond Brothers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Richmond Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.