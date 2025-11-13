WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,661 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $69,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $241.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,113,422. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.