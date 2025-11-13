Insider Buying: CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) CFO Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) CFO William Robert Elder purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,960. This trade represents a 63.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CervoMed Price Performance

Shares of CervoMed stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 8,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,767. CervoMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 290.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CervoMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of CervoMed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at $7,898,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CervoMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in CervoMed in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth $238,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

