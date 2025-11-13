B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EFC

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ellington Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst T. D’agostino now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Ellington Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

EFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research cut Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jones Trading raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 75,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a current ratio of 46.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.01. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,653,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 77,047 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,463,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,176.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The trade was a 7.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

