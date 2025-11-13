Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,916,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,737,648. The company has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.83.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.