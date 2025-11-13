Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy Rating

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $550.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $490.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $425.37. 175,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,671. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

