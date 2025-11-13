Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for COF FY2025 Earnings

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $18.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.58. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COF. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.14. The company had a trading volume of 365,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,033. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

