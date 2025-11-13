Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $572.45 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.49.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 101,683 shares of company stock valued at $53,517,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

