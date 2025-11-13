Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $489.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

