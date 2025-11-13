Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts FG Nexus FY2025 Earnings

FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FG Nexus in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for FG Nexus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on FG Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FG Nexus in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

FG Nexus stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 191,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,407. The company has a market cap of $109.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35. FG Nexus has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

