W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 5,390 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 194,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,699,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

