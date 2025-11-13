W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LLY stock traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,028.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $815.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,032.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.32.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

