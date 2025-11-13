1,027 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Acquired by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.76.

Equinix Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $12.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $801.12. 63,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,956. The business has a 50 day moving average of $803.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

