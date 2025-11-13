Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,186 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock traded down $11.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $631.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,814. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.