Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1,185.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $202.85 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $207.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $187.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

