W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $648,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.57. 317,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,214. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

