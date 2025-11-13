Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Allan Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $8,869,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $292,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

DELL stock opened at $140.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

