Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 134.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.

Shares of LON ASC traded up GBX 25.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 255.50. The stock had a trading volume of 334,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,579. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.41. The company has a market capitalization of £304.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 221 and a 1-year high of GBX 454.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

