WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.72. The company had a trading volume of 70,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,010. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.52 and a 200 day moving average of $282.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

