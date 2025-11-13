Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 1,324 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Linde by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

Shares of LIN opened at $428.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.07 and its 200 day moving average is $462.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

