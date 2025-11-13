MV Capital Management Inc. Has $192,000 Position in General Motors Company $GM

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova raised its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after buying an additional 1,712,033 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings cut General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of GM opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. This trade represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,290,340 shares of company stock valued at $137,493,952 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

