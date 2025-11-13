Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after acquiring an additional 218,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,698,000 after acquiring an additional 345,798 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,773,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $254.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $249.68 and a one year high of $329.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

