The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.

GAP has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GAP has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GAP to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

GAP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

