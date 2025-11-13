Olin Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,502. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Olin had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on Olin in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

