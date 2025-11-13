holoride (RIDE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.11 Thousand

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $808.44 thousand and $14.11 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.21 or 0.03393835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00005910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00002867 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00090485 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11,407.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

