The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,461. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
