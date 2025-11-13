The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,461. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

