WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $434.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

