WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.
WCM Global Growth Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $434.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60.
WCM Global Growth Company Profile
